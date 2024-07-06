Zecheng Dou betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he hits the links July 11-14, Zecheng Dou will look to build upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 44th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Dou's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Dou last played at the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Dou's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|7/19/2018
|W/D
|79
|+7
Dou's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dou has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dou has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Zecheng Dou has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.0
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.40%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.69%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's best finishes
- Dou has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|103
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.