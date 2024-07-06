PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zecheng Dou betting profile: ISCO Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he hits the links July 11-14, Zecheng Dou will look to build upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 44th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Dou at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Dou's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Dou last played at the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Dou's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20234470-70-72-67-9
    7/19/2018W/D79+7

    Dou's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dou has an average finish of 57th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Dou has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Zecheng Dou has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dou .

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.0313.9
    Greens in Regulation %-68.40%61.11%
    Putts Per Round-29.1328.9
    Par Breakers-25.69%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%13.33%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's best finishes

    • Dou has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-70-71-66-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5068-71-71-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4665-72-69-72-66
    July 4-7John Deere Classic10367-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

