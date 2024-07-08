PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley shot 12-under and placed 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Baddeley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Baddeley last played at the ISCO Championship in 2022, finishing 41st with a score of 12-under.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Baddeley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/20224169-70-65-72-12
    7/15/2021MC71-71-2
    7/19/2018MC68-73-3

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Baddeley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 281.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.825 this season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranks 171st, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.440, while he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.24%.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fifth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171280.8281.6
    Greens in Regulation %16861.24%61.81%
    Putts Per Round527.8028.4
    Par Breakers14322.10%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.25%12.50%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
    • With 166 points, Baddeley currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
    • Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.517), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.825-2.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.440-0.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4300.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7431.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.092-1.065

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

