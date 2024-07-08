Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ISCO Championship
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley shot 12-under and placed 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Baddeley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Baddeley last played at the ISCO Championship in 2022, finishing 41st with a score of 12-under.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Baddeley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|41
|69-70-65-72
|-12
|7/15/2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|7/19/2018
|MC
|68-73
|-3
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Baddeley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 281.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.825 this season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranks 171st, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.440, while he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.24%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fifth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|280.8
|281.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.24%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.80
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.10%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.25%
|12.50%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
- With 166 points, Baddeley currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
- Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.517), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.825
|-2.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.440
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.430
|0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.743
|1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.092
|-1.065
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
