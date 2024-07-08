Aaron Baddeley betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.

Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.517), which ranked fourth in the field.