7H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course July 11-14, Zac Blair will try to improve upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2018, he shot 16-under and placed 15th at Keene Trace Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Blair at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Blair has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Blair finished 15th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship (in 2018).
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Blair's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20181569-67-66-70-16

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of 0.124 in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.405 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.184.
    • On the greens, Blair has registered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171277.6284.6
    Greens in Regulation %15262.30%54.37%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.6
    Par Breakers7625.00%15.87%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.93%15.87%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Blair ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings with 221 points.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.934, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.405-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.1840.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.232-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0040.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.3610.124

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3966-69-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

