Zac Blair betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
When he takes the course July 11-14, Zac Blair will try to improve upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2018, he shot 16-under and placed 15th at Keene Trace Golf Club.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Blair has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 14-under.
- Blair finished 15th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship (in 2018).
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Blair's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2018
|15
|69-67-66-70
|-16
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 30th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of 0.124 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.405 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.184.
- On the greens, Blair has registered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|277.6
|284.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|62.30%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.00%
|15.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.93%
|15.87%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Blair ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings with 221 points.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919 (he finished 30th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.934, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.405
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.184
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.232
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.004
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.361
|0.124
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|39
|66-69
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.