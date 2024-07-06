Zac Blair betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919 (he finished 30th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.934, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.