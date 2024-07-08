PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

William McGirt betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    William McGirt looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.

    Latest odds for McGirt at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • McGirt's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • McGirt finished 30th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship (in 2023).
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    McGirt's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20233069-70-69-68-12
    7/7/20225069-66-71-72-10
    7/19/20181268-72-65-66-17

    McGirt's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, McGirt has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McGirt is averaging 1.954 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -3.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McGirt .

    McGirt's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance190280.0281.9
    Greens in Regulation %13665.83%66.67%
    Putts Per Round6328.7430.1
    Par Breakers15320.44%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance3812.89%13.49%

    McGirt's best finishes

    • McGirt played 17 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season McGirt's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 14-under and finished 28th in that event.
    • McGirt collected 86 points last season, placing 206th in the FedExCup standings.

    McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.056-5.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.1020.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2551.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.052-3.993

    McGirt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3069-70-69-68-1216
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6470-71-73-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7170-69-71-76-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5970-67-70-68-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-68-67-66-14--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-69-68-73-77
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6371-69-73-70-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

