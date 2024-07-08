William McGirt betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
William McGirt looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- McGirt's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- McGirt finished 30th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship (in 2023).
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
McGirt's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|30
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|7/7/2022
|50
|69-66-71-72
|-10
|7/19/2018
|12
|68-72-65-66
|-17
McGirt's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McGirt has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt is averaging 1.954 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -3.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|190
|280.0
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.83%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.89%
|13.49%
McGirt's best finishes
- McGirt played 17 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season McGirt's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 14-under and finished 28th in that event.
- McGirt collected 86 points last season, placing 206th in the FedExCup standings.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|-5.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.255
|1.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|-3.993
McGirt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|30
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|16
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|71
|70-69-71-76
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|71-69-73-70
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.