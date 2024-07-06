William Furr betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his most recent competition at the John Deere Classic, William Furr concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 aiming for better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Furr's first time competing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Furr has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -3.124 Strokes Gained: Total.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.9
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.29%
|58.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.21%
|20.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.47%
|14.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.124
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.