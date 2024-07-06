William Furr betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Furr has an average finish of 45th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Putting.