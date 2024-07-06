PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon betting profile: ISCO Championship

    In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, Will Gordon concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 140th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Gordon has played the ISCO Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 3-under and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Gordon's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/15/2021MC69-72-3

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gordon finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Gordon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 140th.
    • He finished with a score of 2-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon is averaging -0.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21311.4312.2
    Greens in Regulation %870.82%57.78%
    Putts Per Round17529.6430.9
    Par Breakers4523.27%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%13.89%

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Last season Gordon participated in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
    • Last season Gordon's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 18-under and finished 15th in that event.
    • With 440 points last season, Gordon ranked 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.358-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1541.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.416-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.169-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.073-0.431

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-71+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2566-69-70-70-529
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic14070-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

