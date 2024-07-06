Will Gordon betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, Will Gordon concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 140th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 trying for a higher finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Gordon has played the ISCO Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 3-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Gordon's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/15/2021
|MC
|69-72
|-3
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gordon finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Gordon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 140th.
- He finished with a score of 2-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon is averaging -0.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.82%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|45
|23.27%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|13.89%
Gordon's best finishes
- Last season Gordon participated in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
- Last season Gordon's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 18-under and finished 15th in that event.
- With 440 points last season, Gordon ranked 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.358
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.154
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.416
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.169
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.073
|-0.431
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|140
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.