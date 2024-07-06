Will Gordon betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Gordon finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Gordon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 140th.

He finished with a score of 2-over in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.

Gordon is averaging -0.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.