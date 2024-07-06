Wesley Bryan betting profile: ISCO Championship
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 131st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last three trips to the ISCO Championship, Bryan has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Bryan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 24th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Bryan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|7/7/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|7/19/2018
|MC
|69-74
|-1
Bryan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 99th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Bryan has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Bryan has an average of -2.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -1.581 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.3
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.28%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.11
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.62%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has taken part in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.581
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|131
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.