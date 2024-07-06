Wesley Bryan betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 99th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Bryan has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.

In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.

Bryan has an average of -2.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.