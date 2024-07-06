Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.

Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).