Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the John Deere Classic, Vince Whaley finished the weekend at 3-under, good for a 91st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Whaley has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 17-under.
    • In 2023, Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Whaley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC75-72+3
    7/7/2022570-64-67-67-20
    7/15/20212669-67-69-69-14

    Whaley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Whaley has an average finish of 49th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Whaley is averaging 2.234 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 2.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.484 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley sports a -0.358 mark (149th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 26.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58301.9315.3
    Greens in Regulation %14562.72%61.73%
    Putts Per Round4528.5828.3
    Par Breakers3526.61%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance13817.11%12.65%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 116 points, Whaley currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
    • Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.4840.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.358-2.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1572.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1492.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.5362.113

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic9171-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

