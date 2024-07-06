Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the John Deere Classic, Vince Whaley finished the weekend at 3-under, good for a 91st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 looking for better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Whaley has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 17-under.
- In 2023, Whaley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Whaley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|7/7/2022
|5
|70-64-67-67
|-20
|7/15/2021
|26
|69-67-69-69
|-14
Whaley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Whaley has an average finish of 49th.
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley is averaging 2.234 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 2.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.484 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley sports a -0.358 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 26.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|301.9
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|62.72%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.58
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.61%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|17.11%
|12.65%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 116 points, Whaley currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
- Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.484
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.358
|-2.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.157
|2.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.149
|2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.536
|2.113
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
