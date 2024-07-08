PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyson Alexander betting profile: ISCO Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander shot 11-under and placed 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Alexander has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Alexander last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 11-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Alexander's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20233370-67-68-72-11
    7/19/2018MC71-71-2

    Alexander's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 1.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Alexander is averaging -4.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.558 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander owns a -0.363 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 17th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 23.17% of the time (116th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69301.1302.7
    Greens in Regulation %15962.17%57.78%
    Putts Per Round4728.5728.9
    Par Breakers11623.17%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.78%22.78%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has played 18 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 121 points, Alexander currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.558-2.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.363-1.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.029-0.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5291.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.363-4.558

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

