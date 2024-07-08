Tyson Alexander betting profile: ISCO Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander shot 11-under and placed 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Alexander has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Alexander last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Alexander's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|7/19/2018
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Alexander's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 1.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Alexander is averaging -4.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.558 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander owns a -0.363 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 17th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 23.17% of the time (116th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|301.1
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|62.17%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.57
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.17%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.78%
|22.78%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has played 18 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 121 points, Alexander currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.558
|-2.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.363
|-1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.029
|-0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.529
|1.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.363
|-4.558
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
