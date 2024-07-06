Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.799 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193. He finished 51st in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.