Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he finished 103rd in the John Deere Classic, shooting even-par at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Duncan's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Duncan last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Duncan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|7/7/2022
|13
|67-64-69-72
|-16
|7/15/2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/18/2019
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|7/19/2018
|49
|66-72-70-70
|-10
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 61st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan owns a -0.380 mark (153rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He has broken par 20.83% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.4
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|66.25%
|60.68%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.58
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.83%
|15.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.31%
|13.68%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has played 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Duncan sits 167th in the FedExCup standings with 105 points.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.799 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193. He finished 51st in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.246
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.380
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.011
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.331
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.454
|0.368
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|103
|71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
