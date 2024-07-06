PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he finished 103rd in the John Deere Classic, shooting even-par at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Duncan's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Duncan last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Duncan's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC72-69-3
    7/7/20221367-64-69-72-16
    7/15/2021MC70-72-2
    7/18/2019MC71-70-3
    7/19/20184966-72-70-70-10

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 61st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan owns a -0.380 mark (153rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He has broken par 20.83% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.4297.1
    Greens in Regulation %6266.25%60.68%
    Putts Per Round15429.5829.8
    Par Breakers16220.83%15.38%
    Bogey Avoidance5414.31%13.68%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has played 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Duncan sits 167th in the FedExCup standings with 105 points.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.799 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193. He finished 51st in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2460.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.380-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0110.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.3310.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4540.368

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic10371E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

