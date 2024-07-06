Troy Merritt betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 103rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Merritt has entered the ISCO Championship three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been 18th.
- In 2019, Merritt missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Merritt's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/18/2019
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|7/19/2018
|1
|62-67-69-67
|-23
Merritt's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Merritt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has an average of 1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 147th, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.169 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|290.8
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.39%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.60
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.58%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|15.16%
|13.89%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Merritt, who has 210 points, currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.134
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|1.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.180
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.039
|1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|2.574
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|103
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.