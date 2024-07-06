PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Troy Merritt betting profile: ISCO Championship

Troy Merritt betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Troy Merritt hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 103rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Merritt has entered the ISCO Championship three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been 18th.
    • In 2019, Merritt missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Merritt's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/18/2019MC73-70-1
    7/19/2018162-67-69-67-23

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Merritt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has an average of 1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 147th, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.169 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147290.8294.8
    Greens in Regulation %9665.39%57.29%
    Putts Per Round4928.6028.9
    Par Breakers6225.58%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance8415.16%13.89%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Merritt, who has 210 points, currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1340.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1691.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1800.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0391.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1762.574

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic10369-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

