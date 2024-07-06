Trace Crowe betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting.