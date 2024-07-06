PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 32nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Crowe has played the ISCO Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 8-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Crowe's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.383 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.9303.6
    Greens in Regulation %-61.65%64.07%
    Putts Per Round-28.1028.4
    Par Breakers-26.88%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.64%14.07%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times (42.9%).

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.383

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3270-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

