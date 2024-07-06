Trace Crowe betting profile: ISCO Championship
Trace Crowe enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 32nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Crowe has played the ISCO Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 8-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five events, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.383 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.65%
|64.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.10
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.88%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.64%
|14.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times (42.9%).
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.383
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
