Tommy Gainey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Tommy Gainey shot 15-under and took 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the ISCO Championship, Gainey has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Gainey last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Gainey's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20231670-69-69-65-15
    7/7/2022MC70-74E
    7/15/2021MC68-77+1
    7/18/20193972-68-65-71-12
    7/19/2018MC73-71E

    Gainey's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Gainey has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Gainey has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gainey has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Gainey's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.8295.3
    Greens in Regulation %-63.01%67.22%
    Putts Per Round-29.1329.9
    Par Breakers-20.32%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.81%15.00%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gainey's best finishes

    • Gainey played 15 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 26.7%.
    • Last season Gainey put up his best performance at the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 15-under and finished 16th (six shots back of the winner).
    • Gainey collected 46 points last season, ranking 218th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gainey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-74+6--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1670-69-69-65-1528
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5171-67-69-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC81-67+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-75-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-71-67-68-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3269-69-70-69-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

