Tommy Gainey betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Tommy Gainey shot 15-under and took 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last six appearances at the ISCO Championship, Gainey has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 14-under.
- Gainey last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 15-under.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Gainey's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|16
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|7/7/2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|7/15/2021
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|7/18/2019
|39
|72-68-65-71
|-12
|7/19/2018
|MC
|73-71
|E
Gainey's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Gainey has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Gainey has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gainey has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Gainey's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.01%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.32%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.81%
|15.00%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's best finishes
- Gainey played 15 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 26.7%.
- Last season Gainey put up his best performance at the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 15-under and finished 16th (six shots back of the winner).
- Gainey collected 46 points last season, ranking 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|28
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|81-67
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-71-67-68
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.