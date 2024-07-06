Tommy Gainey betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last six appearances at the ISCO Championship, Gainey has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 14-under.

Gainey last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 15-under.

With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.