Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: ISCO Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a fifth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.11%
|67.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|26.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|10.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen participated in four tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those four events, he made the cut one time (25%).
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 4-under and finished fifth.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.008
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
