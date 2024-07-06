PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Thorbjornsen enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a fifth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Thorbjornsen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-318.3317.8
    Greens in Regulation %-66.11%67.52%
    Putts Per Round-29.1029.4
    Par Breakers-23.33%26.50%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.78%10.26%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Thorbjornsen's best finishes

    • Thorbjornsen participated in four tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those four events, he made the cut one time (25%).
    • Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 4-under and finished fifth.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.008

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Thorbjornsen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1773-63-66-68-14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3972-64-66-70-820
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

