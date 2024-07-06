Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: ISCO Championship

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.