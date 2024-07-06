PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Robert MacIntyre finished second in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • MacIntyre's average finish has been second, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • MacIntyre last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing second with a score of 14-under.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023267-69-66-64-14
    7/6/2022MC73-72+5

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 2.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 3.207 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 this season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 118th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.110. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 78th. He has broken par 24.36% of the time (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.9312.2
    Greens in Regulation %5166.88%65.08%
    Putts Per Round7828.8528.2
    Par Breakers9924.36%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.53%12.30%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
    • Currently, MacIntyre ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1023 points.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3060.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.110-1.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1711.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2032.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5703.207

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open267-69-66-64-14--
    July 20-22The Open Championship7174-71-73-76+10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

