Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).