Jim Herman betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jim Herman of the United States watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Jim Herman hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Herman has played the ISCO Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 15-under, and his average finish has been 33rd.
- In Herman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Herman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|7/7/2022
|78
|72-65-73-75
|-3
|7/15/2021
|20
|67-70-65-71
|-15
|7/18/2019
|1
|65-65-62-70
|-26
Herman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Herman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Jim Herman has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -4.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Herman is averaging -6.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|290.0
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.46%
|37.70%
|Putts Per Round
|191
|30.19
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|189
|18.33%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|16.31%
|17.06%
Herman's best finishes
- Herman, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Herman put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 49th with a score of 9-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 95 points last season, Herman finished 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Herman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.038
|-2.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-0.579
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.300
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.497
|-4.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|189
|-1.413
|-6.833
Herman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-63-71-74
|-5
|4
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|72
|69-69-77-76
|+7
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|70-67-76-72
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|77
|69-70-80-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-72-70
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|5
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.