Jim Herman betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 52nd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Herman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.

Off the tee, Jim Herman has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -4.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.