Tom Whitney betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Whitney finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Whitney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Tom Whitney has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Whitney has an average of -3.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.