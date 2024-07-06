Tom Whitney betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 80th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Whitney is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five events, Whitney finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Whitney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Tom Whitney has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney has an average of -3.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging -2.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.025.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, and his 30.00 putts-per-round average ranks 167th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|295.7
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|67.11%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|30.00
|31.9
|Par Breakers
|104
|24.27%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|18.57%
|19.44%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 43.8%.
- As of now, Whitney has accumulated 82 points, which ranks him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.
- Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.277
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.025
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.612
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.613
|-3.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.923
|-2.946
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
