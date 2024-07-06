PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tom Whitney betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Tom Whitney will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 80th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Whitney is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Whitney's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Whitney finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Whitney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Tom Whitney has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney has an average of -3.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney is averaging -2.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whitney .

    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.025.
    • On the greens, Whitney's -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, and his 30.00 putts-per-round average ranks 167th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113295.7305.0
    Greens in Regulation %4567.11%56.67%
    Putts Per Round16730.0031.9
    Par Breakers10424.27%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance16318.57%19.44%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 43.8%.
    • As of now, Whitney has accumulated 82 points, which ranks him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.
    • Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2770.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0250.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.612-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.613-3.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.923-2.946

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-74+5--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic8071-67-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
