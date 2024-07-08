PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sung Kang betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sung Kang betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Sung Kang looks for a better result in the 2024 ISCO Championship after he finished 67th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kang at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Kang has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Kang last played at the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 67th with a score of 2-under.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kang's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20236770-70-76-70-2
    7/7/2022MC70-71-3

    Kang's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Kang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Sung Kang has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang is averaging -2.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176289.0310.8
    Greens in Regulation %9567.23%67.78%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.4
    Par Breakers12121.43%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance17315.87%16.11%

    Kang's best finishes

    • Kang took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Kang's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 13-under and finished 41st in that event.
    • Kang accumulated 98 points last season, which placed him 199th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee189-0.610-1.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.183-1.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0970.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-0.876-2.833

    Kang's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6770-70-76-70-22
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6566-72-73-76-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-68-64-71-1312
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

