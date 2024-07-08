1H AGO
Sung Kang betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Sung Kang looks for a better result in the 2024 ISCO Championship after he finished 67th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kang at the ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Kang has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Kang last played at the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 67th with a score of 2-under.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kang's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|67
|70-70-76-70
|-2
|7/7/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-3
Kang's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Kang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Sung Kang has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang is averaging -2.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kang .
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|289.0
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|67.23%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|15.87%
|16.11%
Kang's best finishes
- Kang took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Kang's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 13-under and finished 41st in that event.
- Kang accumulated 98 points last season, which placed him 199th in the FedExCup standings.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|189
|-0.610
|-1.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.183
|-1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.097
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-0.876
|-2.833
Kang's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|67
|70-70-76-70
|-2
|2
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|65
|66-72-73-76
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-68-64-71
|-13
|12
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.