Sean O'Hair betting profile: ISCO Championship

Sean O'Hair enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following an 80th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, O'Hair has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of eighth.
- In 2023, O'Hair failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
O'Hair's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|7/7/2022
|8
|68-65-65-73
|-17
O'Hair's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, O'Hair has an average finish of 56th.
- Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Sean O'Hair has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging 3.569 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.4
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.06
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.82%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.75%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.941
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.