Sean O'Hair betting profile: ISCO Championship

Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, O'Hair has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of eighth.

In 2023, O'Hair failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.

When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).