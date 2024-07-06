PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Sean O'Hair of the United States lines up his putt on the third green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Sean O'Hair enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following an 80th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, O'Hair has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of eighth.
    • In 2023, O'Hair failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    O'Hair's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC67-74-3
    7/7/2022868-65-65-73-17

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, O'Hair has an average finish of 56th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Sean O'Hair has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging 3.569 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.4297.0
    Greens in Regulation %-68.06%59.92%
    Putts Per Round-29.0630.4
    Par Breakers-28.82%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.75%15.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.941

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere Classic8069-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

