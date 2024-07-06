Scott Piercy betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 63rd.

Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.952 Strokes Gained: Putting.