Scott Piercy betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS - JUNE 27: Scott Piercy waves to the crowd after making a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2024 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 122nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Piercy missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Piercy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-3
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 63rd.
- Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.952 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 5.007 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.0
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.14%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.06
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.70%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.05%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|7.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.007
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|76
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|122
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.