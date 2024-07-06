PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS - JUNE 27: Scott Piercy waves to the crowd after making a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2024 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 122nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Piercy missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Piercy's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC70-71-3

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 63rd.
    • Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.952 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 5.007 in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.0290.0
    Greens in Regulation %-69.14%67.71%
    Putts Per Round-29.0629.9
    Par Breakers-28.70%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.05%11.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--7.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.007

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicW/D76E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenW/D80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019
    July 4-7John Deere Classic12272-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

