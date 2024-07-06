PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Scott Gutschewski of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Scott Gutschewski enters play in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 47th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Gutschewski has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Gutschewski missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2022.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Gutschewski's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/2022MC71-70-3
    7/15/2021MC71-71-2

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gutschewski has an average of -4.493 in his past five tournaments.
    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.3299.9
    Greens in Regulation %-59.62%53.89%
    Putts Per Round-29.4231.4
    Par Breakers-21.37%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.94%18.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski, who has participated in 14 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 21.4%.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.493

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4768-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

