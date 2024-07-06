Scott Gutschewski betting profile: ISCO Championship
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Scott Gutschewski of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Scott Gutschewski enters play in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 47th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Gutschewski has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Gutschewski missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2022.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Gutschewski's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|7/15/2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gutschewski has an average of -4.493 in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.3
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.62%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.42
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.37%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.94%
|18.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski, who has participated in 14 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 21.4%.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.493
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|68-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
