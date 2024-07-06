PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: ISCO Championship

    In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Sam Ryder carded a 47th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Ryder has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 20-under.
    • Ryder missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Ryder's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/2022MC71-69-4
    7/15/2021366-69-68-65-20
    7/19/2018768-68-63-70-19

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder has an average of -1.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.978 in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.285 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 26.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158288.3298.0
    Greens in Regulation %11764.60%49.07%
    Putts Per Round6928.7728.9
    Par Breakers3526.61%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.93%18.52%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has played 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
    • With 234 points, Ryder currently ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 2.168. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.401 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 1.977. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.403-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2850.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.2310.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.051-1.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.298-1.978

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4769-67-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

