Sam Ryder betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Sam Ryder carded a 47th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming for better results.
Latest odds for Ryder at the ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Ryder has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 20-under.
- Ryder missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Ryder's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|7/15/2021
|3
|66-69-68-65
|-20
|7/19/2018
|7
|68-68-63-70
|-19
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 37th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder has an average of -1.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.978 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Ryder .
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.285 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 26.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.3
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.60%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.77
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.61%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.93%
|18.52%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has played 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 234 points, Ryder currently ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 2.168. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.401 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 1.977. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.403
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.285
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.231
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.051
|-1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.298
|-1.978
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|69-67
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.