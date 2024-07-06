Sam Ryder betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 37th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.

Ryder has an average of -1.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.