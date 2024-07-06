S.Y. Noh betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
After he placed 41st in this tournament in 2022, S.Y. Noh has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ISCO Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, July 11-14.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Noh's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- In 2022, Noh finished 41st (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Noh's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|41
|68-70-70-68
|-12
Noh's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Noh has finished in the top 20 once.
- Noh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- S.Y. Noh has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|303.7
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|60
|22.88%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|9.72%
Noh's best finishes
- Noh did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Noh's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished 32nd at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
- With 184 points last season, Noh ranked 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|190
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-0.743
|-
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-66-72-70
|-5
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|69
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
