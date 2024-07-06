PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, S.H. Kim carded a 39th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Kim's first time competing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim has an average finishing position of 52nd in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.645 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.508 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.345.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 25.90% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5303.0
    Greens in Regulation %17060.34%48.81%
    Putts Per Round927.9228.9
    Par Breakers5425.90%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.98%17.86%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Kim ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings with 292 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.854 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.218-1.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.345-1.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.246-1.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4912.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.175-1.508

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3966-69-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

