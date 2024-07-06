S.H. Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, S.H. Kim carded a 39th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship trying for a better finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kim has an average finishing position of 52nd in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.645 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.508 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.345.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 25.90% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|60.34%
|48.81%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.92
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.90%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.98%
|17.86%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Kim ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings with 292 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044. He finished fourth in that event.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.854 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.218
|-1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.345
|-1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.246
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.491
|2.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.175
|-1.508
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|39
|66-69
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.