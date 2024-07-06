7H AGO
Ryan Palmer betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Palmer carded an 80th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming for better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Palmer's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Palmer has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Palmer is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -2.711 Strokes Gained: Total.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.224, which ranks 53rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 68th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer owns a -0.474 average that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 146th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 24.63% of the time (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.9
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|61.85%
|59.40%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.63%
|22.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.70%
|16.24%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 53.8%.
- As of now, Palmer has accumulated 52 points, which ranks him 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 1.947 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.383. In that tournament, he finished 74th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.224
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.474
|-3.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.051
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.379
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.680
|-2.711
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
