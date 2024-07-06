Ryan Palmer betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 1.947 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.383. In that tournament, he finished 74th.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).