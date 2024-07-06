Ryan Moore betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.305.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479 (his best mark this season), which ranked 43rd in the field. He finished 44th in that event.