7H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Moore betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Ryan Moore shot 16-under and placed 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Moore at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Moore has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • Moore last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20231464-70-70-68-16
    7/7/20225468-68-73-70-9

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 66th.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
    • Ryan Moore has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -1.754 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.075 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a 0.420 mark (24th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (149th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162286.3291.0
    Greens in Regulation %5066.92%61.11%
    Putts Per Round14929.4829.5
    Par Breakers17219.19%16.30%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.90%14.81%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Although Moore hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
    • As of now, Moore has accumulated 166 points, which ranks him 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.305.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479 (his best mark this season), which ranked 43rd in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.024-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.420-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2051.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.645-1.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.005-1.075

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic9170-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
