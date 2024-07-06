Ryan Moore betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ryan Moore shot 16-under and placed 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Moore has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- Moore last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|7/7/2022
|54
|68-68-73-70
|-9
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 66th.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- Ryan Moore has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -1.754 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.075 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a 0.420 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (149th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|286.3
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|66.92%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|172
|19.19%
|16.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.90%
|14.81%
Moore's best finishes
- Although Moore hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
- As of now, Moore has accumulated 166 points, which ranks him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.305.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479 (his best mark this season), which ranked 43rd in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.024
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.420
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.205
|1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.645
|-1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.005
|-1.075
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
