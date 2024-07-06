Ryan McCormick betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299. He finished fourth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.524. In that tournament, he finished 82nd.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).