Ryan McCormick betting profile: ISCO Championship
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 148th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is McCormick's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
McCormick's recent performances
- In his last five events, McCormick has an average finish of 77th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- McCormick has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick has an average of 2.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 0.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.0 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick sports a 0.050 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCormick has registered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 26.47% of the time (39th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.0
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|65.85%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|39
|26.47%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|17.16%
|13.89%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
- McCormick, who has 110 points, currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.524. In that tournament, he finished 82nd.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.523
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.050
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.066
|-1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.384
|2.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.154
|0.476
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|148
|68-78
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
