Ryan Brehm betting profile: ISCO Championship
When he hits the links July 11-14, Ryan Brehm will look to improve upon his last performance at the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 14-under and placed 24th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Brehm's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last four appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 24th after posting a score of 14-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Brehm's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|7/7/2022
|81
|68-69-75-76
|E
|7/15/2021
|53
|70-66-75-69
|-8
Brehm's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Brehm finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -4.243 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 this season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 41st, while his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.692 mark (168th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Brehm's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 29.56 putts per round (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|304.8
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|61.88%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.56
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|111
|24.07%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|21.30%
|19.44%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Brehm has accumulated 159 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.807 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.065
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.692
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.448
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.165
|-2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.370
|-4.243
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|114
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.