7H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links July 11-14, Ryan Brehm will look to improve upon his last performance at the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 14-under and placed 24th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Brehm at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Brehm's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last four appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 24th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Brehm's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20232472-66-69-67-14
    7/7/20228168-69-75-76E
    7/15/20215370-66-75-69-8

    Brehm's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Brehm finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -4.243 in his past five tournaments.
    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 this season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 41st, while his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.692 mark (168th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Brehm's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 29.56 putts per round (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41304.8304.6
    Greens in Regulation %15661.88%53.89%
    Putts Per Round15329.5631.3
    Par Breakers11124.07%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17021.30%19.44%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Brehm has accumulated 159 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.
    • Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.807 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744. He finished 20th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0650.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.692-1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.448-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.165-2.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.370-4.243

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic11471-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

