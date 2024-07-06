Ryan Brehm betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.807 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744. He finished 20th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.