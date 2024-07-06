Bill Haas betting profile: ISCO Championship
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, Bill Haas carded a 59th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Haas' average finish has been 11th, and his average score 19-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Haas last played at the ISCO Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Haas' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|7/15/2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
|7/18/2019
|11
|65-66-65-73
|-19
Haas' recent performances
- Haas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Haas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Haas is averaging -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.7
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.89%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|33.89%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|9.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.731
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|69-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
