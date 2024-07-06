Bill Haas betting profile: ISCO Championship

Haas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Haas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.