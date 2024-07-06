Denny McCarthy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.