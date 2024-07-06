PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Denny McCarthy will compete July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the John Deere Classic, shooting 12-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • McCarthy is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy is averaging 3.689 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 2.083 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 this season (146th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 155th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 104th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.043, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.93%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.60, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155289.1294.3
    Greens in Regulation %16560.93%52.16%
    Putts Per Round127.6028.1
    Par Breakers13722.66%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance712.08%12.96%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, McCarthy has 944 points, placing him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.344-1.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.043-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.2950.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7893.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6982.083

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic564-66-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.