Denny McCarthy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy will compete July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the John Deere Classic, shooting 12-under at TPC Deere Run.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- McCarthy is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy is averaging 3.689 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 2.083 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 this season (146th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 155th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 104th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.043, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.93%.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.60, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|289.1
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|60.93%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.60
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.66%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.08%
|12.96%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, McCarthy has 944 points, placing him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.344
|-1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.043
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.295
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.789
|3.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.698
|2.083
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|64-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.