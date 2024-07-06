Russell Knox betting profile: ISCO Championship
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Russell Knox of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Russell Knox hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 114th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Knox has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 11-under.
- Knox finished 33rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Knox's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|33
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|7/15/2021
|MC
|71-73
|E
Knox's recent performances
- Knox has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|285.3
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.69%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|190
|30.03
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|147
|20.61%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|11.11%
Knox's best finishes
- Knox, who played 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 63.9%.
- Last season Knox's best performance came when he shot 139-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Knox collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.293
|-
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|114
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
