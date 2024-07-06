Russell Knox betting profile: ISCO Championship

Knox has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.

Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.