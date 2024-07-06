PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Russell Knox betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Russell Knox of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Russell Knox hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 114th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Knox at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Knox has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Knox finished 33rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Knox's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20233368-69-69-71-11
    7/15/2021MC71-73E

    Knox's recent performances

    • Knox has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knox .

    Knox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182285.3297.1
    Greens in Regulation %571.69%64.93%
    Putts Per Round19030.0328.6
    Par Breakers14720.61%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%11.11%

    Knox's best finishes

    • Knox, who played 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 63.9%.
    • Last season Knox's best performance came when he shot 139-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • Knox collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.293-

    Knox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5770-67-70-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3368-69-69-71-1112
    July 27-303M Open5370-67-72-69-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-13916
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic11470-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

