Roger Sloan betting profile: ISCO Championship
Roger Sloan enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 47th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Sloan has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 13-under.
- In 2022, Sloan failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Sloan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|7/15/2021
|31
|69-71-68-67
|-13
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Sloan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Sloan has an average of 1.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.295.
- On the greens, Sloan's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 59th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.2
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|65.80%
|60.26%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.09
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|110
|24.13%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.71%
|14.96%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Sloan, who has 48 points, currently sits 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.
- Sloan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 3.085. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.722 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 31st in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.403
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.295
|-1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.599
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.172
|1.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.073
|0.340
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
