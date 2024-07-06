Roger Sloan betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.

Sloan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 3.085. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.722 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 40th in that tournament).