Robby Shelton betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.060 (he finished ninth in that event).

Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.