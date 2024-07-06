Robby Shelton betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton will play July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 27th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 9-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Shelton has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Shelton's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/15/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-3
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 1.324 Strokes Gained: Total.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.562 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 150th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.028. Additionally, he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.56%.
- On the greens, Shelton has registered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 26.33% of the time (41st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.2
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|62.56%
|53.82%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.39
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|41
|26.33%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|16.67%
|12.50%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
- Currently, Shelton has 181 points, placing him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.060 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.562
|-1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.028
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.444
|2.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.037
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.182
|1.324
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|27
|65-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.