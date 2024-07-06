PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton will play July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 27th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 9-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Shelton has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Shelton's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/15/2021MC72-69-3

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 1.324 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.562 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 150th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.028. Additionally, he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.56%.
    • On the greens, Shelton has registered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 26.33% of the time (41st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150290.2292.9
    Greens in Regulation %14762.56%53.82%
    Putts Per Round2628.3928.6
    Par Breakers4126.33%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12816.67%12.50%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
    • Currently, Shelton has 181 points, placing him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.060 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.562-1.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.028-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4442.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0370.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1821.324

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2765-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

