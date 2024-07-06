PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Richy Werenski betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richy Werenski betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Richy Werenski finished 58th in the ISCO Championship in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) .

    Latest odds for Werenski at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the ISCO Championship, Werenski has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Werenski finished 58th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship (in 2023).
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Werenski's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20235870-68-75-68-7
    7/7/2022W/D76+4
    7/15/2021MC71-70-3
    7/18/20192469-67-70-67-15
    7/19/2018266-66-68-66-22

    Werenski's recent performances

    • Werenski has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Richy Werenski has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Werenski .

    Werenski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.4309.8
    Greens in Regulation %-62.50%69.66%
    Putts Per Round-28.9428.7
    Par Breakers-20.83%26.92%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.28%11.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's best finishes

    • Werenski is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5971-69-72-72-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic11471E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.