Richy Werenski betting profile: ISCO Championship
Richy Werenski finished 58th in the ISCO Championship in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) .
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last six appearances at the ISCO Championship, Werenski has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 14-under.
- Werenski finished 58th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship (in 2023).
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Werenski's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|7/7/2022
|W/D
|76
|+4
|7/15/2021
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|7/18/2019
|24
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|7/19/2018
|2
|66-66-68-66
|-22
Werenski's recent performances
- Werenski has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.4
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|69.66%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|26.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|11.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|114
|71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
