Richy Werenski betting profile: ISCO Championship

Werenski has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.

Richy Werenski has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Werenski is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.