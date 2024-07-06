Richard Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Richard Hoey posted an 11th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -1.187 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.649 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.7 yards) ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.030. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.64%.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.70. He has broken par 26.11% of the time (46th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|307.7
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.64%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.70
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|46
|26.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|17.22%
|13.89%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Hoey has 173 points, placing him 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.323 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.576 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.649
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.030
|-1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.333
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.662
|-0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.317
|-1.187
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|11
|67-64
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
