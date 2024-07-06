PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Richard Hoey posted an 11th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Richard Hoey has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -1.187 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoey .

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.649 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.7 yards) ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.030. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.64%.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.70. He has broken par 26.11% of the time (46th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25307.7310.4
    Greens in Regulation %4267.64%51.85%
    Putts Per Round15629.7029.9
    Par Breakers4626.11%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance14217.22%13.89%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Hoey has 173 points, placing him 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.323 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.576 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6491.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.030-1.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.333-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.662-0.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.317-1.187

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1167-64-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

