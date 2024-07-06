Richard Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hoey has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.

Richard Hoey has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting.