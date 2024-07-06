Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship

Over his last five events, Springer has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Springer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Springer is averaging 0.429 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.