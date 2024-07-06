Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship
Hayden Springer enters the 2024 ISCO Championship after shooting 12-under to win the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Springer is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Springer's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Springer has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Springer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 0.429 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265, which ranks 46th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 19th, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.380. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.74%.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|309.0
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.74%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.86
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.78%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.82%
|10.68%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 46.7%.
- Currently, Springer has 189 points, ranking him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 3.794 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.292 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.224, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.265
|1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.380
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.095
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.101
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.110
|0.514
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|59
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
