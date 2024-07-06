PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Harrison Endycott carded a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Endycott's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Endycott's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Endycott has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of -3.735 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Endycott .

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.5287.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.93%63.64%
    Putts Per Round-29.2030.5
    Par Breakers-24.44%19.70%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.11%15.15%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Endycott's best finishes

    • Endycott has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.735

    Endycott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3368-70-71-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-66-71-70-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5968-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

