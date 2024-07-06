Harrison Endycott betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Harrison Endycott carded a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming for better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Endycott's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Endycott's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Endycott has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of -3.735 in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.93%
|63.64%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.44%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|15.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Endycott's best finishes
- Endycott has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.735
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Endycott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
