Harrison Endycott betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 56th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Endycott has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.