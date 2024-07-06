Raul Pereda betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Pereda has an average finish of 87th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.

Raul Pereda has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pereda has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.