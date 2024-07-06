PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Pierceson Coody of the United States reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Pierceson Coody carded a 59th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Coody at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Pierceson Coody has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.642 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging 2.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 14th, while his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a -0.419 mark (157th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07. He has broken par 25.79% of the time (56th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14309.4310.1
    Greens in Regulation %4667.06%59.88%
    Putts Per Round10729.0728.9
    Par Breakers5625.79%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance11216.14%14.20%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Although Coody hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
    • As of now, Coody has compiled 169 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
    • Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 4.156. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.969 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0421.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.419-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.414-1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5102.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3642.393

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5967-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

