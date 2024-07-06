Pierceson Coody betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.

Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 4.156. In that event, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.969 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.