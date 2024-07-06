Pierceson Coody betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Pierceson Coody of the United States reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Pierceson Coody carded a 59th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.642 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging 2.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 14th, while his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a -0.419 mark (157th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07. He has broken par 25.79% of the time (56th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.4
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.06%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.79%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|16.14%
|14.20%
Coody's best finishes
- Although Coody hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
- As of now, Coody has compiled 169 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
- Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 4.156. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.969 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.042
|1.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.419
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.414
|-1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.510
|2.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.364
|2.393
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|67-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.