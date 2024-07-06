Patton Kizzire betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).