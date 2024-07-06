Patton Kizzire betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire will play July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he finished 114th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 1-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Kizzire's average finish has been 63rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Kizzire last played at the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 62nd with a score of 6-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Kizzire's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|7/7/2022
|MC
|70-70
|-4
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.098 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092, which ranks 112th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 96th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire has a 0.638 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34. He has broken par 28.82% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.7
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.53%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.34
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.82%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.89%
|10.42%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has played 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
- Kizzire, who has 191 points, currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.092
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.638
|2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.205
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.232
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.110
|3.098
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|114
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.