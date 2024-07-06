PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patton Kizzire betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Patton Kizzire will play July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he finished 114th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 1-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Kizzire's average finish has been 63rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Kizzire last played at the ISCO Championship in 2023, finishing 62nd with a score of 6-under.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Kizzire's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20236267-71-75-69-6
    7/7/2022MC70-70-4

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.098 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092, which ranks 112th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 96th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire has a 0.638 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34. He has broken par 28.82% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96297.7293.9
    Greens in Regulation %471.53%67.01%
    Putts Per Round13829.3429.9
    Par Breakers628.82%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.89%10.42%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has played 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
    • Kizzire, who has 191 points, currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.092-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6382.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.2050.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.232-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1103.098

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic11471-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

