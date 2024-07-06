Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ISCO Championship
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Patrick Fishburn finished the weekend at 3-under, good for a 91st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 seeking better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Fishburn is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.577 ranks 12th on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn owns a -0.285 mark (136th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn's -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 29.81 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|68.40%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.81
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.31%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.93%
|10.76%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Although Fishburn hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times (40%).
- Currently, Fishburn has 156 points, placing him 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.656.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909 (he finished 20th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566), which ranked in the field.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 20th in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.577
|2.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.285
|1.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.381
|1.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.223
|-2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.311
|3.653
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|65-74
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.