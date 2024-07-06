Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ISCO Championship

Fishburn has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.