Parker Coody betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Parker Coody will compete in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 59th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging -0.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -1.541 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 53rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.277. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 22.83% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.9
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|64.98%
|57.69%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.83%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|15.46%
|14.96%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
- With 151 points, Coody currently ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.865.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 4.497 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.997. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.986, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.133
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.277
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.081
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.131
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.068
|-1.541
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|65
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
