Parker Coody betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 52nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.

In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.

Coody is averaging -0.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.