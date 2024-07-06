PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Parker Coody betting profile: ISCO Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Parker Coody will compete in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 59th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Coody at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Coody's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Coody is averaging -0.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -1.541 in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 53rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.277. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
    • On the greens, Coody's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 22.83% of the time (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.9305.4
    Greens in Regulation %10664.98%57.69%
    Putts Per Round9829.0029.9
    Par Breakers13322.83%16.24%
    Bogey Avoidance9215.46%14.96%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
    • With 151 points, Coody currently ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.865.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 4.497 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.997. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.986, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 36th.
    • Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.133-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.277-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.081-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.131-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.068-1.541

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3668-71-65-72-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6170-72-71-72+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-77+4--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5965-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

