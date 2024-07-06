Nick Watney betting profile: ISCO Championship

Over his last five events, Watney has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 69-under in his last five tournaments.

Nick Watney has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.