Nick Watney betting profile: ISCO Championship
Nick Watney will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 148th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 4-over at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Watney has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2023, Watney missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Watney's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|7/15/2021
|37
|69-66-70-71
|-12
Watney's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Watney has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 69-under in his last five tournaments.
- Nick Watney has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Watney is averaging -6.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.6
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|33.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.56%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|28.33%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney has participated in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.231
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|148
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.