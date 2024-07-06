PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Watney will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 148th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 4-over at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Watney at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship, Watney has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In 2023, Watney missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Watney's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC73-77+6
    7/15/20213769-66-70-71-12

    Watney's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Watney has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 69-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Nick Watney has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Watney is averaging -6.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.6295.0
    Greens in Regulation %-61.67%33.33%
    Putts Per Round-29.4030.2
    Par Breakers-25.56%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-28.33%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney has participated in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.231

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic14871-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

