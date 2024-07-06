Nick Hardy betting profile: ISCO Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 122nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Hardy is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 70th.
- Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 70th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hardy is averaging -0.493 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.219 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 100th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.022. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.76 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.65%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.76
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.73%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|15.14%
|15.63%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Hardy has 119 points, ranking him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.881 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.203 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.219
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.022
|1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.528
|-1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.060
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.271
|-0.009
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|122
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.