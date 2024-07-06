PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 122nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Hardy is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 70th.
    • Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 70th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hardy is averaging -0.493 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.219 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 100th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.022. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.76 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5303.6
    Greens in Regulation %4067.65%60.07%
    Putts Per Round15929.7629.4
    Par Breakers8924.73%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance8315.14%15.63%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Hardy has 119 points, ranking him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.881 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.203 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2190.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0221.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.528-1.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.060-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.271-0.009

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic12270-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.