Nick Hardy betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.881 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.203 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).