MJ Daffue betting profile: ISCO Championship

MJ Daffue looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Daffue's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- In Daffue's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Daffue's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|16
|70-66-70-67
|-15
|7/15/2021
|62
|70-68-71-73
|-6
Daffue's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Daffue finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Daffue finished 56th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 326.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Daffue has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|310.5
|326.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.99%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|57
|22.92%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|17.13%
Daffue's best finishes
- Daffue took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
- Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished 16th at the Barbasol Championship.
- Daffue collected 330 points last season, placing 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.211
|-
Daffue's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-66-70-67
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-64
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
