MJ Daffue betting profile: ISCO Championship

BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    MJ Daffue looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.

    Latest odds for Daffue at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Daffue's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • In Daffue's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Daffue's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20231670-66-70-67-15
    7/15/20216270-68-71-73-6

    Daffue's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Daffue finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Daffue finished 56th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 326.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Daffue is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Daffue has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Daffue's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29310.5326.9
    Greens in Regulation %9966.99%66.20%
    Putts Per Round13729.2428.6
    Par Breakers5722.92%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%17.13%

    Daffue's best finishes

    • Daffue took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
    • Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished 16th at the Barbasol Championship.
    • Daffue collected 330 points last season, placing 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.211-

    Daffue's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-68-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1670-66-70-67-1528
    July 27-303M Open4368-69-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3869-69-68-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6565-75-76-74+64
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-64--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

