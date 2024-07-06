Kevin Tway betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 62nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting.