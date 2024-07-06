PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Kevin Tway enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 114th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Tway at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Tway's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • In Tway's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Tway's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20234471-67-67-74-9
    7/7/20225067-71-71-69-10
    7/15/20212669-71-67-67-14

    Tway's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 62nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tway is averaging -1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.0311.6
    Greens in Regulation %-68.45%56.60%
    Putts Per Round-29.0429.9
    Par Breakers-23.41%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.49%16.32%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.493

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic11470-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

