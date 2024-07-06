Kevin Tway betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kevin Tway enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 114th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Tway's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- In Tway's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Tway's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|7/7/2022
|50
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|7/15/2021
|26
|69-71-67-67
|-14
Tway's recent performances
- In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 62nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tway is averaging -1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.0
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.45%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.04
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.41%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.49%
|16.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.493
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|114
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
