Michael Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Michael Kim carded an 80th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming for better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Kim has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- Kim last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2022, finishing seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|7
|65-68-67-70
|-18
|7/15/2021
|72
|69-71-71-74
|-3
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 0.580 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.206 average that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.3
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.00%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.78
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|10
|28.44%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.89%
|12.15%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 304 points, Kim currently ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.634, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 42nd.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.388
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.206
|1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.047
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.157
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.022
|3.206
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
