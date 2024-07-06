Michael Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.634, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 42nd.