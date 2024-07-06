PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship

    In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Michael Kim carded an 80th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Kim has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 40th.
    • Kim last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2022, finishing seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Kim's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/2022765-68-67-70-18
    7/15/20217269-71-71-74-3

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 0.580 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.206 average that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.3301.8
    Greens in Regulation %3168.00%65.97%
    Putts Per Round7028.7829.9
    Par Breakers1028.44%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.89%12.15%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 304 points, Kim currently ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.634, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.3880.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2061.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0470.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1570.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0223.206

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic8070-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

