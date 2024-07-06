McClure Meissner betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).