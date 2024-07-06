McClure Meissner betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner will appear in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 39th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Meissner's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -1.326 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 1.318 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.179. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.14%.
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, while he averages 29.07 putts per round (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.3
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|66.14%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|29
|27.12%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|16.67%
|15.08%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Meissner has 265 points, placing him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.086
|1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.179
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.284
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.074
|-1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.474
|1.318
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|39
|67-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.