7H AGO
Matthias Schwab betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Matthias Schwab tries for better results in the 2024 ISCO Championship having failed to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in 2023.
Latest odds for Schwab at the ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Schwab has played the ISCO Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Schwab's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-3
Schwab's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Schwab has an average finish of 58th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Schwab has an average finishing position of 58th in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthias Schwab has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Schwab has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schwab is averaging -5.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Schwab .
Schwab's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|294.0
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.59%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|181
|19.42%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|14.99%
|11.51%
Schwab's best finishes
- Last season Schwab participated in 36 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Last season Schwab's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 11th in that event.
- Schwab collected 204 points last season, ranking 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Schwab's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.443
|-3.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.446
|-1.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.242
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.374
|-1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.021
|-5.127
Schwab's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|67-71-72-71
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-70-68-67
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|71-68-74-68
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schwab as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.