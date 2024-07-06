Matthias Schwab betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Schwab has an average finish of 58th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Schwab has an average finishing position of 58th in his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matthias Schwab has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.

Schwab has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.