Matthew NeSmith betting profile: ISCO Championship

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is NeSmith's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging -0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058, which ranks 106th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 129th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 141st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.324, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.93%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages 30.00 putts per round (167th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129293.2298.1
    Greens in Regulation %4866.93%55.95%
    Putts Per Round16730.0030.3
    Par Breakers15321.69%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance12816.67%13.89%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith, who has participated in 18 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
    • Currently, NeSmith sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 112 points.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357. He finished 71st in that event.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.616 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.042 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.488). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.058-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.324-0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1700.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.2560.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.807-0.791

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5969-68-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

