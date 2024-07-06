Matthew NeSmith betting profile: ISCO Championship
Matthew NeSmith enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is NeSmith's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging -0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058, which ranks 106th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 129th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 141st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.324, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.93%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages 30.00 putts per round (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.2
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|66.93%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|30.00
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.69%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|16.67%
|13.89%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith, who has participated in 18 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
- Currently, NeSmith sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 112 points.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357. He finished 71st in that event.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.616 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.042 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.488). That ranked 11th in the field.
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.058
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.324
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.170
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.256
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.807
|-0.791
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|69-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
