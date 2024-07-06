Matthew NeSmith betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

NeSmith has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.